Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.34.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Primeenergy Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals from C$1.30 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

NYSE NEM traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $37.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,396,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,581,054. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.04.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Newmont Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

In related news, VP John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $26,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,656.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $41,637.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 274,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,371.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,220. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 196,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 484.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 884,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,011,000 after buying an additional 732,800 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 48,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.