Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Short Interest Update

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the June 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 27,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $248,122.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp purchased 67,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $606,985.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 201,521 shares of company stock worth $1,822,076. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nicholas Financial stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 3.56% of Nicholas Financial worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NICK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.61. 5,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,327. Nicholas Financial has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.99.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The credit services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.