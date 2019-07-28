Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,859 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Nike by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,133,675 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $158,219,000 after acquiring an additional 635,410 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Nike by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,943,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908,916 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC grew its position in Nike by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 60,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nike by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock opened at $87.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Nike’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

In other Nike news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,894.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $1,587,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,636,550. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Pivotal Research set a $101.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.86.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

