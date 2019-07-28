NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NMC Health plc is an integrated private healthcare network operator primarily in the United Arab Emirates. The company also provides fertility treatments principally in European and Middle Eastern. NMC Health plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

NMHLY stock opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $53.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR Company Profile

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

