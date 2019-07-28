Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of EUR0.25-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. Nokia Oyj also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.28-0.33 EPS.

Shares of NOK traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.72. 38,018,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,325,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $6.65.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOK. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) target price on ASOS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Danske raised Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Red Lion Hotels from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Santander upgraded Nokia Oyj from an underweight rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.83.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.