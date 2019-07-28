Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of EUR0.37-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. Nokia Oyj also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.28-0.33 EPS.

NYSE:NOK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 38,018,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,325,676. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

NOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Red Lion Hotels from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) price objective on ASOS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.83.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

