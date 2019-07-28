Nomura Trims Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price to $270.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective reduced by Nomura from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Vertical Group reissued a sell rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Carrefour and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $273.61.

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $228.04. 10,015,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,481,467. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Tesla has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $387.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.87 and a beta of 0.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $38,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,084.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk purchased 102,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $243.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,456 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,430. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Tesla by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 126,851 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,496,000 after purchasing an additional 59,736 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1,413.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 227 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noven Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

