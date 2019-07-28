Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Purchased by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JWN. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 53,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 493,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 63,441 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 4,812 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $156,823.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,225.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 3,380 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $109,714.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,530,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,155,902.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.50. 3,001,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,624,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.76. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $67.75.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 58.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

