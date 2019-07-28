Northland Power Inc. (NPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$25.63 on Friday. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$19.91 and a 12-month high of C$26.32. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 491.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$498.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$473.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northland Power will post 2.0999999 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.69.

In other news, Director John Wycliffe Brace sold 121,600 shares of Northland Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.52, for a total transaction of C$3,102,806.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 502,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,809,946.43.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

