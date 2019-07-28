Northstar Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,039,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,632,000 after buying an additional 7,040,520 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,889,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,503,000 after purchasing an additional 74,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Chubb by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,205,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,256,000 after purchasing an additional 203,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,121,000 after purchasing an additional 383,344 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,376,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,101,000 after purchasing an additional 56,907 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.64, for a total transaction of $3,716,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,464,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 215,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total value of $32,097,048.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,246,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,146 shares of company stock worth $50,781,622 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CB shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $34.00 target price on DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.45.

CB opened at $152.97 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $153.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.19. The company has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

