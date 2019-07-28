Northstar Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. VF makes up approximately 1.0% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VF stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.39. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $67.18 and a 52 week high of $97.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. VF’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. UBS Group cut their target price on VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on VF to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.34 ($7.37) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

