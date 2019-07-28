Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Northstar Asset Management LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 69,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 19,690 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 136,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 123,082 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of General Electric by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 613,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 47,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 164,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $12,921,170.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32. General Electric has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $27.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.62.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.