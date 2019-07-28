Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Northstar Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 2.1% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 98,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,138,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 37,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 679,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.44.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $204.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.49. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $140.40 and a 52-week high of $218.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. American Tower’s payout ratio is 46.06%.

In other news, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.31, for a total value of $11,160,972.09. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 255,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,688.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William H. Hess sold 12,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total transaction of $2,459,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,068,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,053 shares of company stock worth $49,761,568 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

