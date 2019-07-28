Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.09 Million Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 1.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 2.0% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Paypal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 2.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $3,332,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 523,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,191,274.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $993,474.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,470 shares in the company, valued at $13,709,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,250 shares of company stock worth $12,245,960. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nomura upgraded Fujitsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.89.

Paypal stock opened at $115.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $135.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.