Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.80 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,884 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,922,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after purchasing an additional 105,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,667 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 376,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 34,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 955,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,694,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO opened at $55.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $57.08.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.78%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $212,985.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,862.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,397 shares of company stock worth $41,266,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. Zacks Investment Research lowered HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.09.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

