Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Invests $4.24 Million in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,243,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of A. O. Smith at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 18.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 8.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 14.3% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 226,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,022,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul R. Dana sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $475,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,010 shares of company stock worth $944,468 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of A. O. Smith to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.25. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.35.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.16 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

