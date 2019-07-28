Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,493 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.3% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 30,867 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,940 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 81,384 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $154.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $88.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.44.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

In other news, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $5,720,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,631.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $5,964,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,125,260 shares of company stock valued at $89,443,361 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

