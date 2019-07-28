Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,453 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $35,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 29.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, insider John R. Furner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $1,018,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $134,930,451.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,580,022.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654 over the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $113.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $322.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.31. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Walmart’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.