Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,762 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 611.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

VYM opened at $89.22 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $89.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.71.

