Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,429 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 6.6% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 90,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 32,684 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,142.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 17,693 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 53,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.28.

