Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Sells 87 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 0.3% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays increased their price target on WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In other news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $169.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $170.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.