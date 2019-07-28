Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 38,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,387,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $710,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,108,105 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $940,354,000 after purchasing an additional 659,942 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,581 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,659 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $80.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Several research firms have commented on COP. Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Avrobio in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.07.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

