Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Short Interest Up 8.8% in July

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,001,400 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 1,838,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 754,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUS. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Keppel REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

NYSE:NUS traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.90. The stock had a trading volume of 486,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,996. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $88.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

