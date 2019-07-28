nUSD Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week (NUSD)

nUSD (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 28th. One nUSD token can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00028461 BTC on major exchanges. nUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $10,571.00 worth of nUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, nUSD has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get nUSD alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.62 or 0.06017016 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00048082 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000184 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001236 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About nUSD

nUSD (CRYPTO:NUSD) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. nUSD’s total supply is 1,241,935 tokens. nUSD’s official website is havven.io. nUSD’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. nUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. The Reddit community for nUSD is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling nUSD

nUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.