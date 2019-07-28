NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Trimmed by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,794 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 34,910 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of NVIDIA worth $50,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of NVIDIA to a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cascend Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.34.

NVIDIA stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $175.07. 6,842,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,668,342. The firm has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 8.98. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $292.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,736 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,726. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.