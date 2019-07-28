Oakbrook Investments LLC Acquires 4,473 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 19.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,553 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Boeing by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $345.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,437,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,097. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.04. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.79.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

