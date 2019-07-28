Oakbrook Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,759,000 after purchasing an additional 31,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,456,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,258,000 after purchasing an additional 269,031 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 24,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.10. 542,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,820. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.07. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $108.25 and a 1-year high of $173.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

In related news, CFO Gino A. Bonanotte sold 49,554 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $7,773,040.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 21,600 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $3,173,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,426 shares of company stock valued at $45,783,035 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Banner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.53 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.85.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

