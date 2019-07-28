Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Oakbrook Investments LLC decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 21,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 27,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 61,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $510,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NYSE:ES traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $76.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,078. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $59.30 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

