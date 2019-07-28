Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $651,000 Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,149,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 30,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,867,000 after purchasing an additional 85,768 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,910,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 926,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,803,000 after purchasing an additional 148,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $67.73. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 164.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.76 per share, with a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 10,141 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $607,344.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,097 shares of company stock worth $1,021,646 in the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.