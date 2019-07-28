Oakbrook Investments LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,186,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,124,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,075,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,327,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,000,000.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CTVA traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.48. 3,052,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,029,209. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Corteva in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 price target on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on Corteva in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.79.

