Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 22,960 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,960 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,536,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409,531 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Centene by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,704,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,842 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,677,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,884 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Centene by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,130,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,869,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,979. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.85. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $74.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.26.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.