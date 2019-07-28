Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 85 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Norges Bank bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $146,695,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 624,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,479,000 after acquiring an additional 214,266 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,507,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,700,000 after acquiring an additional 111,759 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLT traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $287.23. The company had a trading volume of 386,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.01. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $296.79.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.40 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLT. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $27.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.93.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

