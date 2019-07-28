Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 85 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3,456.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $138,480,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $81,542,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in SBA Communications by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,280,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,703,000 after buying an additional 253,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 476,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,179,000 after buying an additional 235,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.82. 412,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,345. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.51. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $146.13 and a twelve month high of $237.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($1.66). SBA Communications had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $493.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian C. Carr sold 700 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $144,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,899 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.16, for a total transaction of $387,699.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,800.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,978 shares of company stock worth $14,787,645. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America set a $68.00 target price on shares of Inphi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Aeroflex in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.25.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

