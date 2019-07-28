Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,600 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the June 15th total of 159,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.83. 76,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,260. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $447.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.93. Obseva has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $19.40.

Get Obseva alerts:

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Obseva will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OBSV shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Obseva by 331.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Obseva in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Obseva in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Obseva by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Obseva by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Obseva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Obseva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obseva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.