OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,188,200 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the June 15th total of 4,838,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

OGE Energy stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.56. The company had a trading volume of 850,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,968. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $35.29 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.51.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.14 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.87%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 108.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 154.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.92.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

