Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of OLBK traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.44. 142,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after purchasing an additional 36,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 41,604 shares in the last quarter. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

