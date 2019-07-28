Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WesBanco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Champions Oncology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

OLBK stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 142,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.99.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.45 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 561.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 366.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

