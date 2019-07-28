OLD National Bancorp IN Has $28.22 Million Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,701,266 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,558 shares during the period. Old National Bancorp comprises 1.4% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.98% of Old National Bancorp worth $28,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,378,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,006,000 after purchasing an additional 207,834 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,151,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,128,000 after purchasing an additional 107,159 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,683,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 191,132 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,385,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 90,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ONB. BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $17.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $208.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daryl D. Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $171,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,539.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

