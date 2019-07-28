OLD National Bancorp IN Has $9.32 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.8% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 9.8% in the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 59.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.40, for a total value of $35,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.79, for a total value of $15,055,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLK. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.03.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $478.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $465.86. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.79 and a 52-week high of $509.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.