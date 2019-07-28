OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 39,523 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,523 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 31.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $1,003,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 11.3% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 45,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $213,000.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Airgain from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.36.

In related news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $177,206.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $98.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.51. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.