Old North State Trust LLC Acquires 253 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.4% of Old North State Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,071 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,709,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,751 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,083,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,372,000 after purchasing an additional 654,085 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,869,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,471,000 after purchasing an additional 648,775 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2,178.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 649,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,759,000 after purchasing an additional 620,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $130.73 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $148.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.89.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

In related news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

