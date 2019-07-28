On.Live (ONL) Price Reaches $0.0252 on Exchanges

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 28th. On.Live has a market capitalization of $543,995.00 and approximately $544.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day. One On.Live token can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin. In the last seven days, On.Live has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get On.Live alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $575.01 or 0.06025162 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00048728 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000186 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001231 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About On.Live

On.Live is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,215 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for On.Live is on.live. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live.

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.