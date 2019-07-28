ONE Gas (OGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect ONE Gas to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. ONE Gas has set its FY 2019 guidance at $3.27-3.57 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $3.27-3.57 EPS.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.25 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect ONE Gas to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $90.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $74.34 and a 1 year high of $92.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.