Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Short Interest Update

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,900 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the June 15th total of 134,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NYSE OPY traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.29. 92,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.15. Oppenheimer has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $34.15.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.33. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $250.94 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPY. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 41,783 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the second quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 15,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 726,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

