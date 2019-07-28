Opus Trading 21% Lower This Week (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. In the last seven days, Opus has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One Opus token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Opus has a total market cap of $266,228.00 and approximately $299.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Opus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00293092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.09 or 0.01568912 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00119593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023917 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.