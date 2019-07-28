Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIC. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 46,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 28,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 35,592 shares during the last quarter. 53.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,827. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $84.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 9.07. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 8,007.55% and a negative return on equity of 60.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Otonomy will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.