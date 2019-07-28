Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Update

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the June 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ OXBR remained flat at $$1.04 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,257. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a negative net margin of 146.07% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

