Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Receives GBX 1,245 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,245 ($16.27).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXIG. Numis Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) target price on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of LON OXIG traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,344 ($17.56). The stock had a trading volume of 20,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,802. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,267. The stock has a market cap of $768.77 million and a P/E ratio of 25.85. Oxford Instruments has a 52 week low of GBX 813 ($10.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,468 ($19.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.60 ($0.14) per share. This is an increase from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27%.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

