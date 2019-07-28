Oxycoin (OXY) Price Tops $0.0010

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Oxycoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Oxycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Livecoin. Oxycoin has a market cap of $931,322.00 and approximately $8,579.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00044716 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000238 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Oxycoin

Oxycoin (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 928,278,467 coins. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxycoin is medium.com/@oxycoin. The official website for Oxycoin is oxycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Oxycoin

Oxycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

