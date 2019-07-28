PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Longbow Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.89.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR remained flat at $$71.67 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,245. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.74.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In related news, VP C Michael Dozier sold 12,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $874,170.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,097.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $305,027.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,047.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,301 shares of company stock worth $1,554,065 in the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 35,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 46,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.